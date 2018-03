BRIEF-Huber+Suhner FY Net Income At CHF 42.1 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* FY OVERALL ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 10.7 % TO CHF 826.3 MILLION‍​

* FY NET SALES ACROSS ALL OF THE TECHNOLOGY SEGMENTS GREW BY 5.0 % TO CHF 774.0 MILLION

* FY EBIT MARGIN DECLINED BY 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 7.5 %

* FY NET INCOME FELL FROM CHF 53.2 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 42.1 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A PAYOUT OF CHF 1.10 PER SHARE‍​

* HAS STARTED THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ON A POSITIVE NOTE

* HUBER+SUHNER - EXPECTS TO REMAIN ON GROWTH PATH AND EBIT MARGIN IN CURRENT YEAR TO RETURN TO MEDIUM-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 8–10 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)