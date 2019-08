BRIEF-Huber+Suhner H1 EBIT Rose 7.8% To CHF 47.8 Mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG:

* H1 ORDER INTAKE AT CHF 448.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 516.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES AT CHF 447.3 MILLION VERSUS CHF 474.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT ROSE 7.8 % YEAR ON YEAR TO CHF 47.8 MILLION

* H1 NET INCOME AT CHF 37.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 31.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A RATHER RESTRAINED DEVELOPMENT IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: SALES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE YEAR ON YEAR IN 2019

* OUTLOOK 2019: SALES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE YEAR ON YEAR IN 2019

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR EBIT MARGIN FOR ENTIRE FY IN UPPER HALF OF THE MEDIUM-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 8 – 10 %