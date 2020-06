June 4 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* HAS BEEN NAMED AS THE PREFERRED CABLE PARTNER FOR BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION AS PART OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT WILL EXTEND COMPANIES’ COLLABORATION TO MORE THAN 25 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/3f0HbYD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)