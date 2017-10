BRIEF-Hubwoo announces tender offer by Proactis

Oct 19 (Reuters) - HUBWOO SA:

* REG-HUBWOO : RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER BY PROACTIS

* ‍PARENT OF HUBWOO‘S AROUND 79% SHAREHOLDER, PROACTIS EXCEEDED, ON AUG 4, THRESHOLD OF 30 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF HUBWOO​

* ‍COMPLETION OF THIS TRANSACTION TRIGGERS AN OBLIGATION ON PROACTIS TO LAUNCH TENDER OFFER OVER HUBWOO SHARES​

* ‍PROACTIS ANTICIPATES FILING TENDER OFFER STATEMENT WITH AMF WITHIN COMING WEEKS​

* ‍PROACTIS IS CONSIDERING POSSIBILITY TO COMPLETE A MERGER WITH HUBWOO​

* ‍UNDER THIS MERGER, HUBWOO‘S SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE PROACTIS’ SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR THEIR HUBWOO‘S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)