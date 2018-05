BRIEF-Hudbay Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share OF $0.16

May 2 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE LALOR GOLD ZONE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.16

* PRODUCTION OF COPPER, GOLD AND SILVER IN CONCENTRATE INCREASED BY ABOUT 13%, 50% AND 32%, RESPECTIVELY, IN Q1 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE $386.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $370.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT THAT PERU PRECIOUS METALS PRODUCTION WILL BE 50,000 TO 70,000 OUNCES IN 2018

* BASED ON RESULTS TO DATE, EXPECT TO MEET ALL OTHER PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018