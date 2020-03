BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals - Has Commenced Temporary Shutdown Of Operations At Constancia

March 20 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - HAS COMMENCED A TEMPORARY AND ORDERLY SHUTDOWN OF OPERATIONS AT CONSTANCIA

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - IN MANITOBA, HUDBAY’S MINES CONTINUE TO OPERATE AND SHIP CONCENTRATE AND ZINC METAL

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - MANITOBA REMAINS A LOW-RISK JURISDICTION WITH NO KNOWN CASES OF COVID-19 IN NORTHERN MANITOBA

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - CONTINUES TO PRUDENTLY MANAGE ITS LIQUIDITY POSITION AND CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN $300 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* HUDBAY MINERALS - EXPECTS PERUVIAN GOVERNMENT PROCESSES RELATED TO CONSULTA PREVIA, PERMITTING APPLICATIONS TO BE DEFERRED DURING STATE OF EMERGENCY

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - ABILITY TO DEFER A MAJORITY OF ITS 2020 GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AT PAMPACANCHA AND NEW BRITANNIA GOLD MILL

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - CONSTANCIA MINE SHUTDOWN PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OVER NEXT THREE DAYS