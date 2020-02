BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.01

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* CONSOLIDATED COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2019 WAS 32,422 TONNES

* QTRLY REVENUE $324.5 MILLION VERSUS $351.8 MILLION

* IN Q4 OF 2019, CONSOLIDATED CASH COST PER POUND OF COPPER PRODUCED, NET OF BY-PRODUCT CREDITS, WAS $1.23

* SEES 2020 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $385.0 MILLION

* SEES 2020 TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 98,000 TONNES - 117,000 TONNES

* SEES 2020 TOTAL ZINC PRODUCTION 105,000 TONNES - 125,000 TONNES

* SEES 2020 TOTAL MOLYBDENUM PRODUCTION 1,300 TONNES - 1,600 TONNES

* CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* HUDBAY MINERALS - AT THIS TIME THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TIMING OF COPPER CONCENTRATE SALES TO CUSTOMERS IN CHINA OR ELSEWHERE

* HUDBAY MINERALS - RECENT PROTESTS INVOLVING BLOCKADES OF CN RAIL SERVICE AFFECTED SHIPMENTS OF ZINC METAL, COPPER CONCENTRATE FROM MANITOBA OPERATIONS

* PROTESTS INVOLVING BLOCKADES OF CN RAIL SERVICE MAY RESULT IN ELEVATED INVENTORIES IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $299.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: