BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.29

May 14 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* AFFIRMING 2020 MANITOBA PRODUCTION, OPERATING COST AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* PERU GUIDANCE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO ONGOING UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 AND RECENT TEMPORARY CONSTANCIA MINE

* COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON HUDBAY AND PRICES OF PRODUCTS IT PRODUCES

* QTRLY REVENUE $245.1 MILLION VERSUS $324.5 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2020 WAS 24,635 TONNES

* HUDBAY MINERALS-UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES & NOTE INDENTURE, GOLD PREPAY ARRANGEMENT WILL BE TREATED AS DEFERRED REVENUE AND NOT AS DEBT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $243.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: