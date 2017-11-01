FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudbay posts Q3 EPS $0.17‍​
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Hudbay posts Q3 EPS $0.17‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Hudbay announces third quarter 2017 results

* Net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 was $0.17‍​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,445 tonnes, essentially unchanged from Q2 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 36,635 tonnes, a 5 pct increase from Q2 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc says ‍Peru operations on track to meet production, operating cost and capital cost guidance for 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $370.4 million versus $311.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
