BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Reports 8.4% Stake In ViewRay

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP REPORTS 8.4% STAKE IN VIEWRAY AS OF FEB 14 - SEC FILING

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP - ACQUIRED VIEWRAY SHARES IN THE BELIEF THAT THE SHARES ARE UNDERVALUED

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP - HAVE HAD, MAY CONTINUE TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH VIEWRAY TO DISCUSS BUSINESS, STRATEGIES AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP - HAVE FOUND THEIR CONVERSATIONS TO DATE WITH VIEWRAY’S MANAGEMENT AND THE BOARD TO BE CONSTRUCTIVE

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL- MAY SEEK TO HAVE ADDITIONAL CONVERSATIONS WITH VIEWRAY TO DISCUSS BUSINESS, STRATEGIES, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE, OTHER MATTERS Source: (bit.ly/2T9EScc) Further company coverage: