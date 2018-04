April 2 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc:

* HUDSON GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF STRATEGIC DIVESTITURES AND NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍ GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA​

* ‍ JEFFREY EBERWEIN WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN, WILL SUCCEED STEPHEN NOLAN​

* ‍ RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: