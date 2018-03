March 20 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc:

* HUDSON GLOBAL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON STRATEGIC DIVESTITURES

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - ‍BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS​

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - ‍PROPOSED SALES OF RECRUITMENT AND TALENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESSES IN EUROPE AND ASIA PACIFIC RECEIVED 78.2% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES​