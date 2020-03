March 13 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc:

* HUDSON GLOBAL ISSUES BUSINESS UPDATE

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - EXPECT BUSINESS TO BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - HUDSON RPO’S CHINA BUSINESS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IN FEBRUARY AND EARLY MARCH

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD $31.7 MILLION IN CASH

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - CHINA REPRESENTS LESS THAN 5% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* HUDSON GLOBAL INC - HAD NO BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING AT YEAR-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: