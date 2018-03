March 15 (Reuters) - Hudson Ltd:

* HUDSON GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $450 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $451.8 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ‍Q4 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 10.1% IN YEAR-AGO PERIOD​

* ‍Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH WAS 5.6% (4.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY), COMPARED TO 6.5% (6.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) IN YEAR-AGO PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: