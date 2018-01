BRIEF-Hudson Ltd Sees U.S. IPO Of 39.42 Mln Class A Common Shares Priced Between $19-$21 Per Share

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hudson Ltd:

* HUDSON LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF 39.42 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $19.00 AND $21.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* HUDSON LTD SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BANCO SANTANDER,CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, RAIFFEISEN CENTROBANK, BBVA AND HSBC TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO U.S. IPO

* HUDSON LTD SAYS IT ALSO ADDS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, BNP PARIBAS, NATIXIS AND UNICREDIT CAPITAL MARKETS TO U.S. IPO

* HUDSON LTD SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER IS SELLING ALL OF THE CLASS A COMMON SHARES IN THE IPO.