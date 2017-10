Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950% senior notes due 2027

* Notes were issued at 99.815% of par value, with a coupon of 3.950% and will mature on November 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: