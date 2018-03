March 15 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED- SEC FILING ‍​

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO Source text (bit.ly/2HD4PcQ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)