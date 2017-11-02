FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties ‍narrows FY 2017 FFO guidance
November 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties ‍narrows FY 2017 FFO guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - qtrly funds from operations excluding specified items $0.50 per diluted share​

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - ‍narrowing full-year 2017 ffo guidance to a range of $1.93 to $1.99 per diluted share, excluding specified items​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hudson Pacific Properties sees ‍2017 growth in same-store office property cash noi 9.0 pct to 10.0 pct​

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc sees ‍2017 growth in same-store media & entertainment property cash NOI 8.5 pct to 9.5 pct​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2z75tfC Further company coverage:

