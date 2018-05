May 3 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.45 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES - REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S