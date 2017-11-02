FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 revenue $190 million
November 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 revenue $190 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 including items

* Q3 revenue rose 15.5 percent to $190 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.93 to $1.99 excluding items

* Narrowing its full-year 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $1.93 to $1.99 per diluted share, excluding specified items​

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to common stockholders $0.07 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
