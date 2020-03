March 11 (Reuters) - Hudson Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 0.9 PERCENT TO $475.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.07 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* HUDSON - WITHIN DUTY FREE BUSINESS, HAVE SEEN DECREASE IN BUSINESS OVER PAST 8 WEEKS DUE TO REDUCED CHINESE PASSENGER TRAVEL

* HUDSON - IF OVERALL CONCERNS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CONTINUE, EXTEND MORE PROMINENTLY TO DOMESTIC TRAVEL, WE COULD SEE FURTHER IMPACT ON SALES