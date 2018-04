April 30 (Reuters) - Hudson Resources Inc:

* HUDSON ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HUDSON RESOURCES INC - WILL BE SEEKING APPROVAL FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO COMPLETE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 30 MILLION UNITS

* HUDSON RESOURCES INC - THE 30 MILLION UNITS WILL BE PRICED AT $0.45 PER UNIT FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF $13.5 MILLION

* HUDSON RESOURCES - PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED FOR CO'S WHITE MOUNTAIN ANORTHOSITE PROJECT IN GREENLAND, AMONG OTHERS