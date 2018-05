May 9 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc:

* HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $42.4 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MILLION

* HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES- 2018 FY NON-CASH EXPENSES, NET OF ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND TAXES, SHOULD PROVIDE ABOUT $8 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW