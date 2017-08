Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc

* Hudson Technologies to acquire Airgas-Refrigerants

* Deal for $220 million

* ‍Acquisition will be financed with available cash balances plus borrowings under an enhanced asset based lending facility​

* ‍No additional Hudson equity will be issued to finance this transaction​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings beginning one year following close of transaction​