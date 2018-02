Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HBC APPOINTS HELENA FOULKES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* HUDSON'S BAY CO - RICHARD BAKER, WHO HAS BEEN ACTING INTERIM CEO, WILL CONTINUE AS GOVERNOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF HBC