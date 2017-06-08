BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Co Qtrly loss per share C$1.21

June 8 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:
* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 retail sales decreased 3.0 pct to $3.2 billion, a decrease of 2.9 pct on a constant currency comparable basis
* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 comparable digital sales increased 5.4 pct on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly loss per share C$1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.76, revenue view C$3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hudson's Bay Co - continues to expect total capital investments in fiscal 2017, net of landlord incentives, to be between $450 million and $550 million
* Hudson's Bay Co- inventory at end of q1 increased by $299 million compared to prior year
