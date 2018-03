BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.39

March 28 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HBC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* HUDSON’S BAY CO - Q4 RETAIL SALES INCREASED 2.1% TO $4.7 BILLION; COMPARABLE SALES DECLINED BY 2.4%

* HUDSON’S BAY CO QTRLY SAKS FIFTH AVENUE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 2.1%

* HUDSON’S BAY CO - INVENTORY AT END OF Q4 DECLINED BY $9 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* HUDSON’S BAY CO QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* HUDSON'S BAY CO - MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2018, NET OF LANDLORD INCENTIVES, TO BE BETWEEN $450 MILLION AND $500 MILLION