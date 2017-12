BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Reports Q3 Retail Sales Decreased 4.2 Pct TO $3.2 Bln

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* - Q3 RETAIL SALES DECREASED 4.2% TO $3.2 BILLION; COMPARABLE SALES ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS DECLINED BY 3.2%

* SAYS CO‘S “TRANSFORMATION PLAN” REMAINS ON TRACK TO GENERATE ANNUAL SAVINGS OF $350 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.33

* - MANAGEMENT NOW EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2017, NET OF LANDLORD INCENTIVES, TO BE BETWEEN $575 MILLION AND $625 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.74, REVENUE VIEW C$3.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - INVENTORY AT END OF Q3 DECLINED BY $64 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR