FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay to cut about 2000 jobs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay to cut about 2000 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:

* Hudson's Bay Co - announced its transformation plan

* Hudson's Bay Co - expected to generate more than C$350 million in annual savings when fully implemented

* Hudson's Bay Co - plan includes a reduction of approximately 2,000 positions in North America to create a flatter, more nimble organization

* Hudson's Bay Co - approximately C$170 million in savings is anticipated to be realized during fiscal 2017

* Hudson's Bay Co - expects one-time charges related to this initiative of approximately C$95 million over next 12 months

* Hudson's Bay Co - within HBC's department store group (dsg), separate leadership teams have been established to run each banner independently

* Hudson's Bay Co - Alison Coville has been named president of Hudson's Bay and will have end-to-end responsibility for canadian banners

* Hudson's Bay Co - digital technology joins company's broader it organization to form HBC Technology Group

* Hudson's bay co - store operations across all of hbc's north american banners will be centralized

* Hudson's Bay Co - over next 12 months, expects to identify opportunities "to leverage size and scale of its business to generate significant savings"

* Hudson's Bay - Janis Leigh promoted to chief human resources officer; Janet Schalk, chief technology officer, will lead HBC Technology Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.