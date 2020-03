March 20 (Reuters) - Hudya AB:

* CONTINUED STRONG NUMBERS FOR HUDYA AB IN FEBRUARY

* SALES IN HUDYA GROUP AMOUNTED TO MSEK 12,7 DURING MONTH OF FEBRUARY.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 SITUATION DID NOT AFFECT HUDYA DURING MONTH OF FEBRUARY