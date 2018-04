April 10 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG:

* 2017 REVENUES AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT CHF 384 MILLION

* EBITDA IN 2017 DOWN SLIGHTLY BY CHF 2.0 MILLION TO CHF 40.8 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFITS OF CHF 20.2 MILLION RESULT IN ATTRACTIVE PROFIT MARGIN OF 5.3%

* FY SUCCESSFUL START TO 2018: REVENUES IN Q1 +9.5%

* NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT WILL BE APPLIED FOR AT GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)