BRIEF-Hufvudstaden: Precautionary Measures To Reduce Risks Of Infectivity At AGM

March 11 (Reuters) - Hufvudstaden AB:

* PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO REDUCE RISKS OF INFECTIVITY AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IN LIGHT OF DECISION BY PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF SWEDEN TO RAISE RISK LEVEL FOR INFECTIVITY RELATING TO NEW COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IN SWEDEN, CO DECIDED TO TAKE CERTAIN PRECAUTIONS IN RELATION TO AGM 2020

* HUFVUDSTADEN’S EMPLOYEES WHO, DURING 14 DAYS PRIOR TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, HAVE VISITED RISK AREAS WILL NOT ATTEND MEETING

* THE AIM IS TO REDUCE RISK OF INFECTIVITY BY HOLDING A SHORT AND EFFICIENT MEETING WITH LIMITED INTERACTION