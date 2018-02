BRIEF-Hufvudstaden Q4 Net Profit SEK ‍​903.3 Mln, Above Estimates

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hufvudstaden Ab:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES AN INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO SEK 3.50 PER SHARE (3.30) FOR 2017

* THE TURNOVER-BASED RENT SUPPLEMENT IS REPORTED DURING THE Q4 AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 15.7 MILLION (16.0)

* Q4 NET 903.3 PROFIT SEK ‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 863 MILLION)

* Q4 NET REVENUE SEK 480.0 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 481 MILLION)

* Q4 NET PROFIT SEK ‍​ 903.3 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 863 MILLION)

* Q4 NET RENTS AMOUNTED TO SEK 456.0 MILLION (444.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)