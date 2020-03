BRIEF-Hugo Boss Says Effects Expected On Revenue And Profit Due To Covid-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HUGO BOSS AG: EFFECTS EXPECTED ON REVENUE AND PROFIT DUE TO COVID-19

* HUGO BOSS - TEMPORARILY CLOSED LARGE PART OF ITS OWN RETAIL STORES AS WELL AS MANY POINTS-OF-SALE AT IMPORTANT PARTNERS IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* NEGATIVE EFFECT ON GROUP’S SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY AT THIS STAGE

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020 THAT CO GAVE IN COURSE OF RELEASE OF FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS ON MARCH 5, 2020 IS NO LONGER VALID

* RELIABLE PREDICTION OF BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2020 IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* SUSPENDING STORE RENOVATIONS AND NEW OPENINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AS WELL AS SIGNIFICANTLY LIMITING INVENTORY INFLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: