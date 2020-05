BRIEF-Huhtamaki Expands Its Manufacture Of Protective Face Shields

May 5 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki Oyj:

* HUHTAMAKI HELPS FIGHT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY EXPANDING ITS MANUFACTURE OF PROTECTIVE FACE SHIELDS (PFS)

* RAMPING UP TO PRODUCE 8 MILLION SHIELDS PER WEEK IN JUNE, FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND OTHER CLOSE CONTACT OCCUPATIONS

* HUHTAMAKI IS NOW LEVERAGING ITS KNOW-HOW AND PLANNING TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION OF THIS ESSENTIAL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT THROUGH PRODUCTION AT FIVE ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS IN EUROPE

* IN ADDITION TO BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, HUHTAMAKI WILL BEGIN TO PRODUCE PROTECTIVE FACE SHIELDS IN BLACKBURN, UK; GLIWICE AND CZELADZ, POLAND; IVANTEEVKA, RUSSIA AND ENNIS, IRELAND OPERATIONS

* COMMERCIAL DELIVERIES OUTSIDE UK ARE EXPECTED TO START DURING MAY

* WITH ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING UNITS, TOTAL NUMBER OF SHIELDS HUHTAMAKI IS ABLE TO PRODUCE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY EIGHT MILLION SHIELDS PER WEEK IN JUNE