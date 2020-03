March 26 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki Oyj:

* REG-HUHTAMAKI WITHDRAWS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 FOR NOW

* WILL PROVIDE NEW OUTLOOK WHEN IMPACTS OF CHANGING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ON TRADING CONDITIONS IN 2020 CAN BE ASSESSED

* DUE TO SITUATION CAUSED BY COVID-19, ITS IMPACT ON TRADING CONDITIONS, CO’S PREVIOUS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS NOT VALID ANYMORE

* CO'S TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE DURING 2020