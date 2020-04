BRIEF-Huhtamaki Joins Forces With The International Red Cross To Provide COVID-19 Emergency Relief

April 16 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki Oyj:

* HUHTAMAKI JOINS FORCES WITH THE INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS TO PROVIDE COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF

* HUHTAMAKI OYJ - ANNOUNCED A DONATION OF EUR 0.5 MILLION IN SUPPORT OF INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES’ (IFRC) COVID-19 APPEAL

* HUHTAMAKI OYJ - FUNDS WILL BE CHANNELED VIA FINNISH RED CROSS TO GO TOWARDS BOOSTING EMERGENCY RELIEF EFFORTS IN ASIA AND EUROPE AND IMPROVING LIVES OF WORLD'S MOST VULNERABLE