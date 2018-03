March 12 (Reuters) - Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUE WAS RMB3,199 MILLION, UP 3.0%​

* FY ‍NET PROPERTY INCOME RMB2,074 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,074​ MILLION

* 2017 DISTRIBUTION PER UNI​T ‍RMB0.2681