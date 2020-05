May 14 (Reuters) - Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust :

* EXPECTS THAT INTERIM RESULTS 2020 OF HUI XIAN REIT WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESSES AND OCCUPANCY OF HOTELS IN HUI XIAN REIT’S PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)