BRIEF-Huiyin Holdings Group Says HK Social Unrest, Spread Of Coronavirus Affected Existing Businesses

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Huiyin Holdings Group Ltd:

* SOCIAL UNREST IN HONG KONG, SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA, HONG KONG SEVERELY AFFECTED GROUP’S EXISTING BUSINESSES

* SOCIAL UNREST, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ALSO DISRUPTED SOME EXPANSION PLANS FORMULATED BY GROUP

* GOT LETTER DATED 14 FEB FROM STOCK EXCHANGE THAT IT CONSIDERED CO FAILED TO KEEP SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF OPERATIONS, ASSETS OF SUFFICIENT VALUE

* APPLICATION BEEN MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 1:00 P.M. ON 17 FEB