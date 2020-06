BRIEF-Huiyin Holdings Group Updates On Decision Of Stock Exchange

June 23 (Reuters) - Huiyin Holdings Group Ltd:

* HUIYIN HOLDINGS GROUP UPDATES ON DECISION OF STOCK EXCHANGE THAT CO FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A LISTING RULE

* GOT A LETTER FROM LISTING COMMITTEE ON 23 JUNE THAT THEY UPHELD DECISION

* HUIYIN HOLDINGS GROUP IS CONSIDERING TO LODGE A REVIEW REQUEST FOR LC DECISION TO BE REFERRED TO LISTING REVIEW COMMITTEE FOR REVIEW

* IF CO DOES NOT MAKE ANY REVIEW REQUEST BY 6 JULY, TRADING IN SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 7 JULY