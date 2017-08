BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community Co's unit enters limited partnership agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd

* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement

* Total capital commitment of limited partnership is rmb500 million

* Agreement in relation to formation of limited partnership for carrying out investments

* General partner is Nanjing Yangtze River Investment Fund Management Co

* Limited Partner A is china Merchants Securities Assets Management , Limited Partner B is Nanjing Yangtze Development Investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: