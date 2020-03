BRIEF-Huize Holding Announces Partial Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In IPO

March 10 (Reuters) - Huize Holding Ltd:

* HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED ANNOUNCES PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* UNDERWRITERS OF IPO EXERCISED IN PART THEIR OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL 72,453 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* UNDERWRITERS OF IPO PURCHASED ADDITIONAL 72,453 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES OF COMPANY AT IPO PRICE OF US$10.50 PER ADS

* EACH ONE ADS REPRESENTS TWENTY CLASS A COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY

* AFTER GIVING EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, CO HAS ISSUED AND SOLD TOTAL OF 5,322,453 ADSS, FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $55.9 MILLION