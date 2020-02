BRIEF-Huize Holding Ltd Sees U.S. IPO Of Up To 4.65 Million ADSS Priced To Be Between $9.40 And $11.40/ADS

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Huize Holding Ltd:

* HUIZE HOLDING LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 4.65 MILLION ADSS, REPRESENTING 93.0 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES - SEC FILING

* HUIZE HOLDING LTD SAYS ANTICIPATES IPO PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $9.40 AND $11.40 PER ADS

* HUIZE HOLDING LTD - LESS THAN TEN CORPORATE INVESTORS INDICATED INTERESTS IN PURCHASING UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF ADSS OFFERED IN IPO AT IPO PRICE

* HUIZE HOLDING LTD SAYS IT REMOVES MORGAN STANLEY FROM THE LIST OF UNDERWRITERS

* HUIZE HOLDING LTD SAYS IT ADDS VALUABLE CAPITAL AS AN UNDERWRITER TO THE U.S. IPO