March 31 (Reuters) - Huize Holding Ltd:

* HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE RMB 230 MILLION TO RMB 250 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: