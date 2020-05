May 29 (Reuters) - Huize Holding Ltd:

* HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE RMB 210 MILLION TO RMB 230 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE DECREASED BY 1.1% TO RMB248.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.01