Feb 13 (Reuters) - Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says its electronic industry investment fund will buy 29.2 percent stake in Zhuhai-based electronics tech firm and 55 percent stake in controlling shareholder of the electronics tech firm

* Says transaction amount of 330 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qLdzzK

