Nov 22 (Reuters) - Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology

* Says it plans to invest at least 1.7 billion yuan ($257.09 million) in 5G HDI & FPCB related project in Zhuhai

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hIlH6Z

