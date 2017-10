Sept 13 (Reuters) - Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 35.58 percent stake in Shenzhen-based precision tech subsidiary to controlling shareholder, at a price of 44.6 million yuan

* It will hold 0 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BNhvrB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)