April 17 (Reuters) - Hulamin Ltd:

* JSE: HLM - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP OPERATIONS AND GRADUAL PLANT RESTART

* HULAMIN LTD - HULAMIN CLOSED 2019 WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, BORROWINGS BELOW R300 MILLION AND CONSIDERABLE HEADROOM IN ITS DEBT FACILITIES

* HULAMIN - DROP IN DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS, PARTICULARLY IN GENERAL ENGINEERING AND AUTOMOTIVE SECTORS, WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EBITDA IN H1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: